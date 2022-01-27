‘Not A Bad Run:’ Patriots Hired Bill Belichick As Head Coach 22 Years Ago Thursday

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no denying Bill Belichick has been worth every penny.

The New England Patriots hired Belichick as head coach 22 years ago Thursday. The team marked the anniversary by celebrating some of the most-noteworthy achievement they’ve enjoyed during his legendary tenure.

“Bill Belichick was named @Patriots head coach on this day 22 years ago,” The Patriots Hall of Fame wrote in a tweet. “Since then, his teams have won 17 AFC East titles, 9 AFC championships, and 6 Super Bowls. Not a bad run.”

Fans might recall the Patriots actually acquired Belichick from the New York Jets in a trade. New England sent the Jets its first-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and its fourth-round and seventh round-picks in the 2001 NFL Draft in exchange for the GOAT, New York’s fifth-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft and its seventh-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

It’s safe to say that deal worked out well for Belichick, the Patriots and the rest of the free world.