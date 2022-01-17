Skip Bayless Had Full-Fledged Meltdown About Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

Skip Bayless has been a Cowboys fan for decades, so he’s no stranger to postseason heartbreak.
That didn’t make Sunday’s outcome at AT&T Stadium any easy for the FOX Sports 1 personality to accept, however.
Bayless was beside himself after Dallas lost to San Francisco in frustrating fashion. The visiting 49ers largely outplayed the Cowboys in the teams’ NFC wild-card game, but it looked like Dak Prescott and Co. were going to have a chance to win in the final seconds. Unfortunately for Bayless and the rest of Cowboys Nation, a head-scratching play call coupled with a slow-moving referee sealed Dallas’ early playoff exit.
The gutwrenching ending prompted a series of angry tweets from Bayless.
On the bright side for Bayless, his favorite player is still in the tournament. After dispatching the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play either the Los Angeles Rams or the Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round.