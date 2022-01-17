Skip Bayless Had Full-Fledged Meltdown About Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless has been a Cowboys fan for decades, so he’s no stranger to postseason heartbreak.

That didn’t make Sunday’s outcome at AT&T Stadium any easy for the FOX Sports 1 personality to accept, however.

Bayless was beside himself after Dallas lost to San Francisco in frustrating fashion. The visiting 49ers largely outplayed the Cowboys in the teams’ NFC wild-card game, but it looked like Dak Prescott and Co. were going to have a chance to win in the final seconds. Unfortunately for Bayless and the rest of Cowboys Nation, a head-scratching play call coupled with a slow-moving referee sealed Dallas’ early playoff exit.

The gutwrenching ending prompted a series of angry tweets from Bayless.

WHAT??????? THE UMPIRE KNOCKED DAK OVER. DAK WAS READY. THE UMPIRE WAS LATE!!! HE DID NOT DO HIS JOB QUICKLY ENOUGH. COWBOYS SHOULD'VE HAD ONE SHOT AT THE END ZONE FROM THE 20. DOABLE!!! JUST ABSURD. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

I'll be the first to admit the Cowboys didn't deserve to win after committing 14 penalties. BUT THEY DID DESERVE THAT LAST SHOT TO PULL OFF THE MIRACLE. THE UMPIRE BLEW IT. THEY WERE ROBBED OF A SHOT AT YET ANOTHER COWBOYS-49ERS STUNNER. JUST MAKES ME BLEEPIN SICK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

IS IT THE COWBOYS' FAULT THAT THE UMPIRE WASN'T CAPABLE OF KEEPING UP WITH THE PLAY? HE SHOULD'VE BEEN FOLLOWING DAK ON A DEAD SPRINT. IF HE HAD, HE WOULD'VE HAD TIME TO SET THE BALL BEFORE DAK'S SPIKE. INSTEAD, WE GOT SCREWED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

Me, after the bleeping umpire was late to spot the ball and cost us a 24-yard shot at a miracle steal of a win. We got robbed ? of a last-second shot we deserved. NOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/E3GaMlSePK — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

On the bright side for Bayless, his favorite player is still in the tournament. After dispatching the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play either the Los Angeles Rams or the Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round.