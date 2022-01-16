Tom Brady Superfan Skip Bayless Loved Patriots’ Blowout Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless long has been of the opinion that Tom Brady was more responsible for the Patriots’ two-decade run of success than Bill Belichick.

As such, the veteran pundit thoroughly enjoyed what went down Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills blew the doors off the Patriots in Buffalo, handing New England only the fourth postseason one-and-done in the Belichick era. Bayless couldn’t get enough of the demolition executed by Josh Allen and Co., as he believed it exposed Belichick and further validated Brady.

Buffalo 27, Bill 3 at halftime. Advantage: Tom. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Wait, the Bills have scored 6 touchdowns on 6 possessions against a BILL BELICHICK defense? That's never been done before in a playoff game in the SBowl era??? Could that possibly mean Belichick became the "GOAT" coach mostly because he had the GOAT quarterback? Counterfeit Bill. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Brady handed Belichick a 14-10 lead w 2 mins left in the SBowl. His D allowed Eli to go 75 yds for the winning TD. Brady threw for a playoff record 505 vs Philly and scored 33. Belichick's D allowed 41 to Philly's backup QB, mysteriously benched Malcolm Butler. GOAT coach??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Mac Jones is about as close to Tom Brady as I am to Buffalo. I'm in Los Angeles. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Bayless wasn’t the only talking head to take a shot at the future Hall of Fame coach Saturday night. Nick Wright also joined the party when he accused Belichick of “totally mortifying” Mac Jones.