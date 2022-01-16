Tom Brady Superfan Skip Bayless Loved Patriots’ Blowout Loss To Bills

Skip Bayless long has been of the opinion that Tom Brady was more responsible for the Patriots’ two-decade run of success than Bill Belichick.
As such, the veteran pundit thoroughly enjoyed what went down Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.
The Bills blew the doors off the Patriots in Buffalo, handing New England only the fourth postseason one-and-done in the Belichick era. Bayless couldn’t get enough of the demolition executed by Josh Allen and Co., as he believed it exposed Belichick and further validated Brady.
Bayless wasn’t the only talking head to take a shot at the future Hall of Fame coach Saturday night. Nick Wright also joined the party when he accused Belichick of “totally mortifying” Mac Jones.