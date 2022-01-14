Patriots Officially Rule Isaiah Wynn Out For Playoff Game Against Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since Week 6, the Patriots will start a game with somebody other than Isaiah Wynn at left tackle.

New England on Friday ruled out Wynn for Saturday night’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills. The fourth-year pro, who left last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, didn’t practice all week while battling ankle and hip injuries.

The Patriots likely will turn to backup tackle Justin Herron, who played well after replacing Wynn in Miami. Outside of a rough performance against the Dallas Cowboys, Herron has impressed this season when given extended looks at left tackle.

Another option for the Patriots: move Trent Brown to left tackle and start Mike Onwenu at right tackle. That seems like a long shot, however, as the Patriots haven’t used that configuration all season and Brown hasn’t worked at left tackle since early last summer.

New England and Buffalo will kick off from Highmark Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.