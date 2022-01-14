This Patriots Post Offers Good Sign That Dont’a Hightower Will Play Against Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots will be undermanned in Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, as left tackle Isaiah Wynn will sit out due to injuries.

But what about Dont’a Hightower?

New England’s veteran linebacker missed last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury and is listed as “questionable” for Saturday’s wild-card game after being limited in practice all week. However, the Patriots on Friday shared photos of multiple players, including Hightower, leaving Gillette Stadium before traveling to Buffalo. The photo doesn’t mean Hightower will play Saturday, but it’s a good sign that the typically excellent playoff performer will be available in some capacity.

Take a look:

LB Dont?a Hightower (knee, questionable) is traveling with the Patriots to Buffalo, via photos posted on @PATRIOTSdotCOM. Hightower missed the season finale.



? Full slideshow: https://t.co/5Yo1wTiJrc pic.twitter.com/5PIRY7LBPT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 14, 2022

While we’re reading too much into things, let’s do a bit more of it.

Wynn was ruled out moments after the Patriots shared their slideshow, likely because he was not part of the traveling party. That players such as Kyle Dugger (who didn’t play against the Dolphins due to a hand injury) and Jamie Collins (who missed Wednesday’s practice to due to an ankle injury) were not ruled out with Wynn indicates they made the trip to western New York. That would increase their chances of playing against the Bills as well.