Rams-Bucs Ends In Incredible Fashion With Wild Cooper Kupp Reception

The Los Angeles Rams probably didn’t deserve to win Sunday evening, but thanks to some busted coverage, they did.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers erased a 27-3 deficit in the second half to tie the game with about a minute left. But with time about to wind down and the Rams in possession, Matthew Stafford uncorked a rocket down the field that found Cooper Kupp.

He caught the ball on the 10-yard line, setting up a game-winning Matt Gay field goal.

It was nearly a meltdown for the ages from the Rams, but instead they get to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.