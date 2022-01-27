Rob Gronkowski Shares Funny Story About ‘Favorite Party Experience’

NESN Logo Sign In

To say Rob Gronkowski has lived an interesting life would be an understatement.

Not only is he one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, with five Pro Bowl selections and four Super Bowl titles on his impressive football résumé. He’s also quite the character, which has led to plenty of unique opportunities off the field.

Put simply: Gronk loves to party.

But what is his favorite party memory? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end revealed the answer unprompted this week during an interview with TMZ while promoting an upcoming Super Bowl bash Groupon is throwing at his house.

Here’s the epic breakdown from Gronkowski:

“But you wanna know my most favorite party experience? Is that what you’re asking? Alright. You might have to agree with this, but my favorite is when Chris Gronkowski, my brother — he’s the number one partier when he gets going, no doubt about that, he’s the ‘No. 1 seed,’ they call him when he gets rolling. Well, let me tell you, he was in my basement, partying, dancing, doing his thing, and then all of a sudden, his head’s through the wall. And we’re like, ‘What happened?’ He’s like, ‘The wall made me mad.’ And he put his head through the wall and broke the whole entire wall. And then my roommate, Goon, plastered the wall back together like three months later, but for some reason, Chris put his head through the wall and thought it was the most awesome thing. And it was the most awesome thing.”

To have been a fly on that wall… actually, wait.