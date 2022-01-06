There Was No Shortage Of Milk Crate Jokes With Return Of Tuukka Rask

NESN Logo Sign In

It only seems right to bring up the milk crate incident with Tuukka Rask since he will be playing for the Providence Bruins on Friday night at the arena it all happened in.

If you’re unfamiliar with what happened, let’s rewind back to 2009 when Rask, a then-22-year-old prospect was in net when the P-Bruins’ game against the Albany River Rats went to a shootout. Jakub Petruzak lost control of the puck in the fifth round after Rask poked the puck away, Petruzak got possession again and put it by Rask before Harrison Reed rang the crossbar with a slapshot that was called a goal to end the game.

Rask wasn’t too happy with what had just transpired. He slammed his stick into the boards before throwing it. But what made him go viral was his tossing of a milk crate.

The 34-year-old has matured a bit over the years, but couldn’t help but poke fun at himself when asked if the Dunkin’ Donuts Arena would be hiding the milk crates prior to his start.

“I hope not. If we want to see some ESPN not-top-10 highlights again I might have to pull something out of my hat,” Rask said over Zoom on Thursday. “I was actually talking to my agent (Wednesday) and he was telling me, ‘hey, it doesn’t matter if some young guy tries to do something crazy out there, don’t lose your cool.’ I didn’t give him any promises, so we’ll have to find out (Friday).”

Well, now we just have to wait and see what kind of temper Rask, who signed a professional tryout with Providence, brings in his first start since June 9.