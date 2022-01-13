This Surprising Jon Lester Stat Absolutely Will Blow Your Mind

NESN Logo Sign In

Jon Lester was the definition of consistency.

The former Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals left-handed pitcher officially announced his retirement Wednesday after 16 years in the big leagues.

As praise came in left and right for the three-time World Series champion, one thing that was spoken about over and over again was how consistent Lester was on the mound. The 38 year old spent the majority of his career with the Red Sox and Cubs spending the first nine years of his career in Boston and the next six in Chicago.

Somehow over that span Lester was able to put up the exact same winning percentage and ERA for both squads. Lester put up a .636 winning percentage with both the Red Sox and Cubs while accumulating a 3.64 ERA.

You’re not reading that wrong.

Jon Lester, Red Sox

.636 win%, 3.64 ERA



Jon Lester, Cubs

.636 win%, 3.64 ERA — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) January 12, 2022

You certainly knew what to expect when Lester hit the mound every fifth day.