Tuukka Rask officially will begin his next step in his rehab assignment.

The Boston Bruins announced the goalie signed a professional tryout (PTO) Thursday morning with the Providence Bruins. Rask is expected to start for the Providence Bruins on Friday when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Rask has been rehabbing from offseason hip surgery and has been practicing with the Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena the last few months.