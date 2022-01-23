Twitter Was Feeling Every Emotion During Crazy Fourth Quarter In Bucs-Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

Thanks to an insane last-minute reception by Cooper Kupp and a heroic field goal from Matt Gay, the Los Angeles Rams eliminated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the Super Bowl hunt.

Of course, they didn’t go down easily. The Buccaneers entered halftime down 20-3 and then went down 27-3, but began working their way back, scoring 10 points in the third quarter. Even though the Rams tacked on another touchdown, it made the scoreline look less pitiful. In the fourth, fans everywhere were preparing for overtime with things knotted 27-27 in the final minute.

But the season still ended for the defending Super Bowl champions, 30-27 (in regulation).

And Twitter, of course, was feeling all of the emotions.

As the Buccaneers began to mount their late comeback, everyone, naturally, began making comparisons to Super Bowl LI, when Brady and the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit for a victory:

Tom Brady coming back down 24+ in a Playoff game against a Matt: pic.twitter.com/vwkxQ6TeaL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 23, 2022

The Falcons watching the Rams: pic.twitter.com/Tkt8c3N09W — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) January 23, 2022

Watching Tom Brady come back when you?re up by 24+ pic.twitter.com/u129dMOVtX — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) January 23, 2022

Tom Brady is the only NFL player equipped with the spiky shell from Mario Kart — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 23, 2022

And the tune quickly changed once the clock ran out, with most on social media praising Kupp:

Rams bettors to Cooper Kupp right now pic.twitter.com/UdzleLOsb7 — br_betting (@br_betting) January 23, 2022

I?m taking Cooper Kupp first overall in fantasy next year and starting him even on his bye week just out of respect. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 23, 2022

Cooper Kupp on the last drive pic.twitter.com/xbc6cnxeFJ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 23, 2022

When Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are both eliminated from the playoffs pic.twitter.com/KN0rcmXwDR — PFF (@PFF) January 23, 2022

The Rams will face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

