Twitter Was Feeling Every Emotion During Crazy Fourth Quarter In Bucs-Rams

Thanks to an insane last-minute reception by Cooper Kupp and a heroic field goal from Matt Gay, the Los Angeles Rams eliminated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the Super Bowl hunt.
Of course, they didn’t go down easily. The Buccaneers entered halftime down 20-3 and then went down 27-3, but began working their way back, scoring 10 points in the third quarter. Even though the Rams tacked on another touchdown, it made the scoreline look less pitiful. In the fourth, fans everywhere were preparing for overtime with things knotted 27-27 in the final minute.
But the season still ended for the defending Super Bowl champions, 30-27 (in regulation).
And Twitter, of course, was feeling all of the emotions.
As the Buccaneers began to mount their late comeback, everyone, naturally, began making comparisons to Super Bowl LI, when Brady and the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit for a victory:
And the tune quickly changed once the clock ran out, with most on social media praising Kupp:
The Rams will face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.