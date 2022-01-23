It’s Incredible How Rams Overcame Laundry List Of Mistakes Vs. Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford connected on a deep shot to Cooper Kupp to lift the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC Championship Game after pulling out a wild divisional-round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The ensuing game-winning kick earned Los Angeles a 30-27 victory at Raymond James Stadium after the second-seeded Buccaneers mounted a 24-point comeback to tie the game with less than a minute remaining.

Fortunately for the Rams, and perhaps unbelievably, it overshadowed a laundry list of mistakes that started on the final play of the first half and lasted until the third-to-last play of regulation.

— It started with a Cam Akers fumble at the goal line with 24 seconds left in the first half. The Rams held a 20-3 lead at the time. Tampa Bay recovered the ball at its own 1-yard line and went into the half trailing by three scores.

— Kupp fumbled the ball on the first play of LA’s third second-half drive. The Buccaneers recovered while trailing 27-6 with 3:02 left in the third quarter.

— The Rams used a mere 31 seconds of clock on the next offensive possession after the Bucs cut their deficit to 27-13. LA punted the ball nine seconds into the fourth quarter after going three-and-out.

— Los Angeles fumbled the snap on the first play of its next drive. It came after the Bucs gave the Rams the ball back with a fumble of their own. Tampa Bay recovered the LA fumble, trailing 27-13 with 14:33 left in regulation.