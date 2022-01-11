Tuukka Rask Officially Returns To Bruins On One-Year, $1 Million Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask indeed will return to the Bruins without seeing action in the AHL.

Boston on Tuesday announced it agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran goalie. Rask initially signed a professional tryout with Providence, but the P-Bruins had their games this past weekend postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Rask has been practicing with the Bruins for the last few months at Warrior Ice Arena, and the door always has been open for him to return.

Both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have been fine for the Bruins this season, and it’s unclear just how they will handle the three goalies. It’s possible Swayman, who’s waivers-exempt, will be sent to Providence.

The Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at TD Garden. It’s unclear just when Rask will play.