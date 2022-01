NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk logged five points in a win over the Washington Capitals. For that reason, we’re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

The 28-year-old undoubtedly had himself a career night, making him the first Bruin to finish with five points in a single game since Ray Bourque did so in 1994.

