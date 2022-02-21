Bruins Notes: Boston Played ‘Best Game’ Of Season In Win Vs. Avalanche

NESN Logo Sign In

Even without Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins played one of their best games of the season Monday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston concluded Marchand’s six-game suspension with a 3-2-1 record after Monday’s 5-1 win over Colorado.

The Avalanche entered the contest with just two regulation losses since Dec. 16 and a NHL-leading 76 points. But the shorthanded Bruins controlled the action from puck drop and dominated. One of the Bruins’ biggest issues this season has been either starting or finishing off strong, but falling victim to at least one subpar period. It wasn’t the case Monday.

To put the win into perspective, Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper entered the tilt with points in 18 straight starts while sporting a 16-0-2 record over that stretch, but the Bruins were able to put in five goals on him — four of which came at even strength.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy complimented the team’s effort.

“I thought they were great tonight in terms of playing on their toes and urgency,” Cassidy said. “That’s gaps, that’s keeping pucks alive, that’s moving at the offensive blueline, awareness on face-offs and all them battling hard. We kept the good players to the outside, limited them to one and done. I thought our one-on-ones were better in every area. Colorado’s a heavy challenge.”

David Pastrnak continued Cassidy’s sentiment after the win.