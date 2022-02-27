Celtics Have Clean Injury Report Ahead Of Game Vs. Pacers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will have a fully healthy roster Sunday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Jaylen Brown appeared to hurt his wrist in a fall Thursday during Boston’s 129-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets, but it doesn’t seem to be impacting him too much and is expected to be a full-go after telling head coach Ime Udoka he was just fine.

Boston has been playing strong defense of late and continues to mesh well after a mediocre start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Celtics have won three of their last four games, and look to make it three straight wins when tip off against the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. ET.