Celtics Have Clean Injury Report Ahead Of Game Vs. Pacers

The Celtics go for their third straight win Sunday

by

The Boston Celtics will have a fully healthy roster Sunday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers on the road.

Jaylen Brown appeared to hurt his wrist in a fall Thursday during Boston’s 129-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets, but it doesn’t seem to be impacting him too much and is expected to be a full-go after telling head coach Ime Udoka he was just fine.

Boston has been playing strong defense of late and continues to mesh well after a mediocre start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Celtics have won three of their last four games, and look to make it three straight wins when tip off against the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

Current Celtics Team Shares This Ability With 2008 Championship Squad
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Previous Article

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Guide: Suns Can Get It Done As Home Dogs
Liverpool players celebrate their goal vs. Leicester City
Next Article

Chelsea Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of EFL Cup Final Game

Picked For You

Related