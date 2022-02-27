Chelsea Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of EFL Cup Final Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Chelsea and Liverpool provided an entertaining EFL Cup Final Game on Sunday that ended in penalties with the Reds coming out on top in the lengthy battle.

The two teams went into halftime tied at 0-0, but it wasn’t due to lack of opportunities on either side. There were some misses and outstanding goalkeeping to keep you on the edge of your seat during the match.

MASON MOUNT ANOTHER MISS ? pic.twitter.com/0VfFPJnE6c — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022

Mason Mount miss ? pic.twitter.com/6QSpmVmiUv — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2022

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy kept the game scoreless with a beautiful double save that even caught the attention of Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

Mendy’s strong play continued throughout the game to help keep the Reds off the board with some highlight-reel saves.