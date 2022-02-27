Chelsea Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of EFL Cup Final Game

Chelsea and Liverpool provided an entertaining EFL Cup Final Game on Sunday that ended in penalties with the Reds coming out on top in the lengthy battle.
The two teams went into halftime tied at 0-0, but it wasn’t due to lack of opportunities on either side. There were some misses and outstanding goalkeeping to keep you on the edge of your seat during the match.
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy kept the game scoreless with a beautiful double save that even caught the attention of Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.
Mendy’s strong play continued throughout the game to help keep the Reds off the board with some highlight-reel saves.
Mo Salah missed a prime opportunity to put Liverpool up 1-0 in the 63rd minute.
The game remained scoreless through full time, with Liverpool and Chelsea combining for 29 shots in 90 minutes. And it was the same score after the end of the extra time in a hard-fought battle.
After 20 consecutive penalties, Liverpool came away with the victory and won the Carabao Cup.