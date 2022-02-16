Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Ruled Out Vs. Pistons

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics will be without two players Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, with both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out in the lead-up to the contest.

It wasn’t surprising to see either player sidelined, as Williams missed Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with calf tightness (the same injury that ruled him out Wednesday) and Smart suffered a sprained ankle during that game.

Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters prior to Wednesday’s game that he does not expect either injury to be long-term. He added that Smart was limping but is not wearing a walking boot.

While the Celtics — who have won nine games in a row — obviously don’t want to lose anyone, let alone a pair of starters, the timing isn’t the worst as Boston prepares to head into the NBA All-Star break. Wednesday is their last game before the time off, and they will host the Pistons, who are 12-45.

Things could be worse.