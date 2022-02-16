Jim Harbaugh Really Isn’t Going Anywhere, Signs Extension With Michigan

NESN Logo Sign In

Jim Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere for a long time (allegedly).

The Michigan football head coach flirted with the idea of returning to an NFL sideline for the 2022 season and even interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, but will be with the Wolverines this season and beyond.

Harbaugh and the school agreed to a five-year extension Wednesday to keep the head coach in Michigan through the 2026 season.

The University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a contract extension.



After interviewing with the Vikings, Harbaugh announced he was returning to Michigan and it would be his final run at an NFL job. This contract seems to hint that he was telling the truth, but if a high-profile job opens up in the next year or two, can he really stay away?

Harbaugh — who led the Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013 but fell to the Baltimore Ravens — repeatedly has spoken about his hope to get back to the NFL, so be on the look out.