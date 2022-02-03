Celtics Linked To G League Guard In Expert’s Latest NBA Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA Draft is still a ways away, scheduled for July 22, but that hasn’t stopped experts from forming their mock drafts. And with the Boston Celtics slated to pick No. 14, there already is plenty of speculation about what top-level talent they could add.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman on Wednesday released his latest mock draft, and in doing so linked the Celtics to G League Ignite guard Jaden Hardy.

Here’s what he had to say about the 19-year-old:

“Considering the preseason top-five hype for Hardy, scouts have been mostly underwhelmed by his feel and athleticism. This past week, they’ve seen the best and worst from the 19-year-old, who followed an 0-of-11 dud against the Long Island Nets with a 31-point, nine-assist game versus the Capital City Go-Go.

“Hardy’s skill level as a creator, shot-maker and passer is too high for a serious draft-night slide. His lack of explosion and decision-making could allow teams in the late lottery or teens to have a shot at grabbing him later than most expected in October.”

Hardy, who was ranked as the top guard and No. 2 overall player in the class of 2021, has averaged 17.7 points with 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists through 12 games in the G League.

Wasserman also tabbed the Celtics to select Saint Joseph’s guard Jordan Hall, who has averaged 14.9 points per game through 20 outings for the Hawks.