Celtics Reportedly Will Fill Two-Way Roster Spot With G League Forward

The Boston Celtics reportedly are filling their two-way roster spot.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported per sources that Boston plans to fill its open spot by signing Grand Rapids Gold forward Matt Ryan out of the G League.
Through 16 games this season with Grand Rapids, Ryan has put up impressive numbers. The 24-year-old was averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebound and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 38.5% from beyond-the-arc.
The Celtics recently opened up the two-way slot by signing sharpshooter Sam Hauser to the main squad after a wild trade deadline.