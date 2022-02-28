Celtics Reportedly Will Fill Two-Way Roster Spot With G League Forward

Ryan is averaging 18.6 points per game in the G League this saeason

by

The Boston Celtics reportedly are filling their two-way roster spot.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported per sources that Boston plans to fill its open spot by signing Grand Rapids Gold forward Matt Ryan out of the G League.

Through 16 games this season with Grand Rapids, Ryan has put up impressive numbers. The 24-year-old was averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebound and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 38.5% from beyond-the-arc.

The Celtics recently opened up the two-way slot by signing sharpshooter Sam Hauser to the main squad after a wild trade deadline.

More NBA:

Celtics Reportedly Will Fill Two-Way Roster Spot With G League Forward
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka
Previous Article

Celtics Odds: Is It Worth Still Buying Ime Udoka’s Coach Of Year Value?
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson
Next Article

Watch Kyle Larson Win Wise Power 400 After Electric Finish Sunday

Picked For You

Related