Celtics Reportedly Will Fill Two-Way Roster Spot With G League Forward

The Boston Celtics reportedly are filling their two-way roster spot.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported per sources that Boston plans to fill its open spot by signing Grand Rapids Gold forward Matt Ryan out of the G League.

The Celtics are planning to sign Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, league sources say. Ryan currently plays in the @nbagleague for the @NBAGrandRapids Gold.



— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 27, 2022

Through 16 games this season with Grand Rapids, Ryan has put up impressive numbers. The 24-year-old was averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebound and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 38.5% from beyond-the-arc.

The Celtics recently opened up the two-way slot by signing sharpshooter Sam Hauser to the main squad after a wild trade deadline.