Did Celtics Trade For Malik Beasley Fizzle Out Because Of Marcus Smart?

NESN Logo Sign In

Rumors suggest the Celtics have been quite active in trade conversations.

It was reported Wednesday that discussions were had with the Minnesota Timberwolves for a deal centered around guard Malik Beasley. The Celtics offered up Josh Richardson and either Romeo Langford or Aaron Nesmith, per The Athletic, but the Timberwolves wanted to “maintain flexibility” for a bigger move.

Needless to say, the trade didn’t happen — at least not yet. But another reason why may have surfaced.

Did the Timberwolves really want Marcus Smart?

“Before Patrick Beverley reaches free agency, Minnesota is exploring trade avenues involving its veteran point guard in addition to the Timberwolves’ conversations regarding Malik Beasley,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer on Wednesday reported.

“Marcus Smart has been mentioned as a recent target for Minnesota who would fill Beverley’s integral role in the Wolves’ starting lineup.”

For now, Smart remains the longest-tenured Celtics player, and the sentiment around the league is that it would take a significant return to get Boston to part with them.