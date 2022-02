NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have now dropped five of their last seven games.

Despite 37 saves from Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, the B’s fell 6-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. With Brad Marchand suspended and Patrice Bergeron injured, the Bruins only managed to take 33 shots. Up next, the Bruins will face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

