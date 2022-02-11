Patriots Reportedly Could Lose More Assistant Coaches This Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

There might be another farewell or two in store for the New England Patriots’ coaching staff.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported earlier this week that New England could absorb more coaching losses before the 2022 NFL season begins.

“… it’s worth noting that the staff shuffling might not be over,” Breer wrote, “and New England is still in play to add or lose another assistant or two — with tight ends (coach) Nick Caley a name to watch.”

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels and assistant QBs coach Bo Hardegree already left to join the Las Vegas Raiders, and longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears reportedly is expected to retire.

If the Patriots opt to split coordinator duties between multiple coaches following McDaniels’ departure, Caley would be a prime candidate to take on greater responsibility, as would wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi and the returning Joe Judge, who rejoined the team as an “offensive assistant” this week.

That, of course, assumes Caley remains with New England. He’s now the Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive coach with McDaniels gone and Fears expected to follow, having joined the staff in 2015.

Here were the Patriots’ offensive and defensive position coaches during their most recent Super Bowl season in 2018: