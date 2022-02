NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins started strong but ultimately fell short against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

David Pastrnak scored the only two goals for the B’s, recording the 40th multi-goal game of his career. Former Bruin Danton Heinen was back at the Garden, scoring two goals within 28 seconds to jumpstart the Penguins comeback.

