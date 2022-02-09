Jeremy Swayman Was Bound To Have Ugly Start Like One Vs. Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the first things Jeremy Swayman asked Bruins general manager Don Sweeney when he got sent to Providence was if Linus Ullmark or Tuukka Rask struggled, would he “get the net” again.

That time came Tuesday, and it certainly wasn’t his best showing in Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

Swayman, who was recalled by the Bruins amid Tuukka Rask’s lingering injury and now reported impending retirement, stopped 21 of 24 shots but really struggled in the second period. Former Bruin Danton Heinen potted two goals in 28 seconds to tie the game before Sidney Crosby scored what proved to be the game-winner on a Penguins power play.

Yes, the defense absolutely could have played better in front of Swayman, but it was the goaltending that was head coach Bruce Cassidy’s main takeaway from the loss.

“Goaltending picks you up some nights and it can deflate you, I think we saw both in the second period and so it gets away from us a little bit,” Cassidy told reporters after the game. “I mean you’re not going to play a perfect game. Their guy made more stops than our guy did and I think that ends up being, to me, the bigger story in the game.

“… Did we make some mistakes in front of our goaltender? Yes. But I don’t think we made a mistake on the second goal. It was kind of a bad one. …”

Tristan Jarry couldn’t stop giving up rebounds in the first period, and the Bruins couldn’t capitalize, so they certainly had their chances to build upon their lead and give Swayman some extra cushion to work with, but that wasn’t the case, and Swayman wasn’t able to steal a game.