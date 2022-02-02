Hall Of Famer Believes This Team Presents Best Fit For Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo initially was expected to be Tom Brady’s successor with the Patriots, but that transition in New England ultimately never came to pass.

Perhaps Garoppolo will replace Brady in Tampa Bay.

We know the 49ers are going to move on from Garoppolo this offseason. That’s been fairly obvious ever since San Francisco used the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s NFL draft on Trey Lance. The only question is where Jimmy G will end up, as several teams could use an upgrade to their QB depth.

If you ask Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, the Buccaneers make the most sense to be Garoppolo’s next team.

“I believe the right spot for him is a spot in Tampa Bay,” Carter said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “Why? They have a No. 1 receiver in Mike Evans outside the numbers, who would be the best wide receiver he’s played with. They have a fortified offensive line. Now, they might lose one guy up front and everything. But Jimmy needs to go somewhere — know yourself. Know he’s fragile, know he can be hurt. That’s the best offensive line among the teams we’re looking at. But realize your skill level. ‘I’m gonna be a Plan B somewhere, all right?’ Because even if it’s the Saints, that’s gonna be their Plan B. If it’s Tampa Bay, it’s gonna be their Plan B, but it gives them a couple years so they can see if Kyle Trask is the real guy. Tampa Bay is where I believe Jimmy should go.”

The Bucs, even with Brady retiring and a number of key players headed for free agency, are poised to have too talented of a roster next season to be irrelevant. Garoppolo would be an above-average bridge option for Bruce Arians and company and might even lead Tampa to a playoff appearance or two before the franchise potentially hands the keys over to Trask.

The Super Bowl LV champions probably would encounter competition in trying to trade for Garoppolo if they’re interested, though. Other QB-needy teams with high upside like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos could be in the mix as well.