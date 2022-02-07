Here’s Full List Of Semifinalists For College Hockey’s Walter Brown Award

Harvard leads the list with four nominees

On one of the greatest days on the New England college hockey calendar — the opening round of the men’s Beanpot tournament — the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced 25 semifinalists for the Walter Brown Award, which is given annually to the top American-born player among New England-based Division I men’s programs.

Among the 12 teams that had players selected as semifinalists, Harvard leads with four nominees. Providence and Quinnipiac each have three nominees.

Here’s a look at the full list, noting players with New England roots.

American International: Jake Kucharski, Brian Rigali
Bentley: Drew Bavaro
Boston College: Marc McLaughlin (North Billerica, Mass.), Jack St. Ivany
Boston University: Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.), Jay O’Brien (Hingham, Mass.)
Harvard: Nick Abruzzese, Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.), Alex Laferriere, Henry Thrun (Southboro, Mass.)
UMass Amherst: Scott Morrow (Darien, Conn.), Bobby Trivigno (Setauket, N.Y.)
Merrimack: Declan Carlisle, Liam Walsh
New Hampshire: Jackson Pierson
Northeastern: Jordan Harris (Haverhill, Mass.), Aidan McDonough (Milton, Mass.)
Providence: Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.), Parker Ford (Wakefield, R.I.)
Quinnipiac: Wyatt Bongiovanni, Zach Metsa, Dylan St. Cyr
Sacred Heart: Austin Magera

The finalists and winner will be announced in March.

