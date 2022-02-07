Jay O’Brien Pots Sweet Power Play Strike To Give BU Lead Vs. Harvard

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Boston University came ready to play Monday.

The No. 20 Terriers met Harvard In the 2022 Men’s Beanpot semifinals and it was a high-flying period to say the least. BU jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but the Crimson didn’t take long to respond netting the equalizer 37 seconds later to knot the score at one with under five minutes remaining until the first intermission.

It seemed like the score would hold, but junior forward Jay O’Brien would have something to say about it. With the squad on a power play, O’Brien took in a feed from defenseman Domenick Fensore and skillfully put it past Harvard netminder Mitchell Gibson to give BU a lead heading into the first break.

You can check out a video of the goal below:

Now that’s a hot start.