Here’s When Kyrie Irving May Become Full-Time Player For Nets

It sounds like Kyrie Irving may become a full-time player for the Brooklyn Nets this season after all.

Although it’s not for the reason that could’ve done it months ago.

New York City mayor Eric Adams indicated that if the city sees “no surprises” this week with rising COVID-19 cases, they will remove the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for indoor activities on March 7.

“New York City’s #COVID numbers continue to go down, Adams said in a Tweet. “So long as our indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7 we will also remove the vaccination requirements for Key2NYC ? meaning indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues.”

Brooklyn has 17 games remaining after March 7 — including including 10 games at Barclays Center — and currently is in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Irving has placed in just 15 games this season and the Nets are 5-10 during that span.