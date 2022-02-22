Hockey East Well-Represented With Four Mike Richter Award Semifinalists

NESN Logo Sign In

The list of Mike Richter Award candidates has been whittled down from 35 players on the watch list to 11 who have been named semifinalists, and Hockey East is well-represented.

Boston University, Northeastern, UMass Lowell and Providence all have players on the list of semifinalists.

Here are the local players who cracked the list as well as a bit about their seasons:

Drew Commesso (Boston University)

Commesso became the youngest goalie to start for the U.S. men’s Olympic team, having just returned from playing for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics. The sophomore has a .915 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average.

His more recent stretch with the Terriers has been even more impressive, with a 7-1-1 record and a 1.63 goals-against average and .945 save percentage in his last nine starts.

Devon Levi (Northeastern)

Levi, who leads Hockey East with a .948 save percentage, 1.55 goals against average and nine shutouts, has been named a semifinalist for the award, which is presented annually to the top NCAA men’s goaltender.

The sophomore, who is fresh off an appearance at the Beijing Olympics where he played for Team Canada, has a 16-7-1 record this season. Levi would be the second player in school history to win the award, joining Cayden Primeau (2018-19).