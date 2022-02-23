Isaiah Thomas Shows He Still Can Hang, Ties G League Scoring Record

NESN Logo Sign In

Isaiah Thomas is too good for the G League.

The former Boston Celtics star is back in the NBA’s development league after 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He made his second appearance of the season on Wednesday and dropped 45 points and tied the league’s scoring record for this season in the process.

? ISAIAH THOMAS DROPS 45 ?



The NBA vet went CRAZY in his return to the G League. He exploded for 45 points which is tied for the most by any player this season. Thomas is averaging 43.5 PPG in his first two games with @NBAGrandRapids. pic.twitter.com/vW18LGs1io — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 23, 2022

Thomas built upon his incredible G League debut, when he scored 42 points with six rebounds and eight assists for the Grand Rapids Gold in December.

His NBA appearances this season haven’t been as dynamic, though he still proved he could be a valuable bench player at the age of 33. Thomas averaged 9.3 points through 25.3 minutes per game in four outings with the Lakers, then logged six points in 13 minutes on the floor in one game with Dallas.

The guard’s defense leaves much to be desired, as he allowed opponents to hit 44.8% of field goals against him during his most recent NBA stints. But he still could be an option to help a big-league squad, especially if he’s going to continue to dominate the G League.