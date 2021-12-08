Jayson Tatum’s Latest Shoes Are Sweetest Tribute To Son, Deuce

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum donned a new pair of Air Jordans for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and a closer look reveals the shoes that appeared to be, well, brown and clunky, actually are the sweetest tribute to his four-year-old son Deuce.

Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom on Wednesday shared some close-up images of the kicks, revealing the bear imagery that adorns the shoes alongside Deuce’s name and a quote from the book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”

When Tatum was in the NBA bubble last summer, images of Tatum and Deuce reading the book together over FaceTime quickly went viral.

Jayson Tatum?s newest Air Jordan 36 PE celebrates one of his son Deuce?s favorite books ? ?Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?? ? which they read together over FaceTime when Tatum was in the NBA Bubble. pic.twitter.com/2ZcGfXhHpI — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 8, 2021

Tatum, who said he is working on his own shoe brand, signed with the Jordan Brand in 2019 and has been wearing custom Jordan 36s since.