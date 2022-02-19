Phillip Grubauer will start in net for the Seattle Kraken on Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Phillip Grubauer will start in goal for the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

On the season Grubauer has a 12-20-4 record with a 3.18 GAA and .884 save percentage. Those are a far cry from the 1.95 GAA and .922 save percentage he posted for the Colorado Avalanche last season. What a difference a season makes. Last year Grubauer was playing for one of the best teams in the league in the Avalanche, then he signs with the expansion Kraken, and well, maybe these numbers are to be expected. Most are wondering what moves the Kraken will make before the trade deadline next month, but Grubauer is not expected to be one of those moves.

