New England Natives Among Inductees To Women’s Beanpot Hall Of Fame

BOSTON — Before a winner of the 2022 Women’s Beanpot tournament would be crowned in championship play between Harvard and Boston College, time was taken to remember the tournament’s rich history with the induction of four former college players into the Women’s Beanpot Hall of Fame.

Each Beanpot school selected one honoree for the Hall of Fame, which inducted its first class with the 30th anniversary of the tournament in 2008.

Here are the four players who were inducted Tuesday:

Allie Thunstrom, Boston College ’10

Thunstrom, who currently plays in the Premier Hockey Federation with the Minnesota Whitecaps, logged three goals and four assists across eight career Beanpot games, highlighted by an assist on the championship-winning goal in triple overtime in 2007.

Sammy Davis, Boston University ’20

The Pembroke, Mass. native, who plays in the PHF with the 2021 Isobel Cup champion Boston Pride (and was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the team), was named MVP of the 2019 tournament — the Terriers’ first win since 1981. She logged three goals and six assists through nine career Beanpot games.

Julie Sasner, Harvard ’88

A four-time All-Ivy selection, Sasner scored 10 goals and logged eight assists in eight tournament games, highlighted by a five-point showing in 1987. The three-time captain coached at Cornell, Wisconsin and MIT and was an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2002 Olympic Games.

Nina Koyama, Northeastern ’89

Koyama, the 1986 Beanpot MVP, never lost a Beanpot during her four years at Northeastern. The Huskies outscored Beanpot opponents 66-2 in that time frame. She also is a member of the 40th Anniversary All-Beanpot team, which was selected in 2018.