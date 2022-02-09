Three Former Celtics Head Coaches Crack NBA’s List Of Top 15 All-Time

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA released a list of the Top 15 head coaches in league history Tuesday night and the Boston Celtics were well-represented.

The league announced the list of the Greatest Coaches in NBA History in no particular order and former Celtics coaches Red Auerbach, Doc Rivers and K.C. Jones all cracked the list.

Auerbach coached the Celtics for 16 seasons before moving on to an executive role, and over that span compiled an eye-popping 795-397 record to go along with nine championships as a head coach.

Rivers was named Boston’s head coach before the 2004-05 season and spent nine years at the helm. While with the Celtics, Rivers put together a 416-305 record and led the team to its 17th championship during the 2007-08 season.

Jones served as the Celtics’ head coach for five seasons and built an impressive 308-102 record during his stint. The Hall of Famer also served as an assistant coach with the team for six season prior to taking over the top role. He led the team to two championships as the head coach.

You can check out the full list of 15 right here.