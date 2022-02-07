Men’s Beanpot Preview: Can BC End Northeastern’s Dominant Run?

The men’s Beanpot is back after being canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Northeastern will look to pick up where it left off in 2020.
The Huskies were crowned the 2020 Beanpot champions after a thrilling 5-4 double-overtime win over Boston University. It was the 11th title for Northeastern and completed the three-peat in the process.
Can NU continue its dominance in the Beanpot? Or will Boston College get its revenge from the 2019 final and secure a win?
Here’s a preview for Huskies-Eagles:
Boston College vs. Northeastern
When: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden
How to watch: NESN
BEANPOT RECORDS
Boston College: 80-56, 20 championships
Northeastern: 45-91, seven championships
HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY
Over the last 10 years, Northeastern and BC have won three games apiece against one another. The Huskies, however, are 1-2-0 in their last three finals against the Eagles.
2012 Semifinal: Boston College 7, Northeastern 1
2013 Final: Boston College 6, Northeastern 3
2014 Final: Boston College 4, Northeastern 1
2015 Semifinal: Northeastern 3, Boston College 2
2018 Semifinal: Northeastern 3, Boston College 0
2019 Final: Northeastern 4, Boston College 2
2021-22 SEASON
The Eagles are 10-12-4 this season and 5-8-3 in conference play this season. They’ve lost their last two games heading into their Feb. 4 game against UMass Lowell, who they lost to earlier this season. The Huskies are 16-8-1 and lost 5-3 to BC on Oct. 15, so they certainly will look to avoid a similar fate in the Beanpot semifinal.
KEY PLAYERS
Aidan McDonough (Huskies) — McDonough’s 16 goals lead the team by a double-digit margin and has 23 points on the season for Northeastern. The junior forward is a force on the power play with five goals and also has three game-winning goals.
Marc McLaughlin (Eagles) — The Huskies may be in trouble if McLaughlin is on the ice for a BC power play. The BC forward has a team-high seven goals on the man advantage for the Eagles and 18 total for the season.
PREDICTION
BC 3, Northeastern 2