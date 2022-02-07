Men’s Beanpot Preview: Can BC End Northeastern’s Dominant Run?

NESN Logo Sign In

The men’s Beanpot is back after being canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Northeastern will look to pick up where it left off in 2020.

The Huskies were crowned the 2020 Beanpot champions after a thrilling 5-4 double-overtime win over Boston University. It was the 11th title for Northeastern and completed the three-peat in the process.

Can NU continue its dominance in the Beanpot? Or will Boston College get its revenge from the 2019 final and secure a win?

Here’s a preview for Huskies-Eagles:

Boston College vs. Northeastern

When: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden

How to watch: NESN

BEANPOT RECORDS

Boston College: 80-56, 20 championships

Northeastern: 45-91, seven championships

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

Over the last 10 years, Northeastern and BC have won three games apiece against one another. The Huskies, however, are 1-2-0 in their last three finals against the Eagles.



2012 Semifinal: Boston College 7, Northeastern 1

2013 Final: Boston College 6, Northeastern 3

2014 Final: Boston College 4, Northeastern 1

2015 Semifinal: Northeastern 3, Boston College 2

2018 Semifinal: Northeastern 3, Boston College 0

2019 Final: Northeastern 4, Boston College 2