2021 Beanpot Tournament Won’t Be Played Due To COVID-19, Pushed To Feb. 2022

COVID-19 has impacted one of college hockey’s traditions.

The 2021 Beanpot officially was cancelled Monday, TD Garden, where the men’s tournament is held, announced via Twitter.

We look forward to hosting the 69th Beanpot tournament in 2022. pic.twitter.com/M1k0BuEpAZ — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 16, 2020

Boston College, Boston University, Harvard University and Northeastern University take place in the tournament each year.

This will be the first time the even will not take place since 1952-53.