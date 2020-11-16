2021 Beanpot Tournament Won’t Be Played Due To COVID-19, Pushed To Feb. 2022

COVID-19 has impacted one of college hockey’s traditions.
The 2021 Beanpot officially was cancelled Monday, TD Garden, where the men’s tournament is held, announced via Twitter.
Boston College, Boston University, Harvard University and Northeastern University take place in the tournament each year.
This will be the first time the even will not take place since 1952-53.
The BU Terriers have the most Beanpot titles of the four schools, but the Huskies have won the last three, including a thrilling double-overtime over BU last year.
See you in February 2022.