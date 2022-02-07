New Report Reveals Explosive Details On NFL’s Deflategate Handling

NESN Logo Sign In

A report Sunday night from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio included two eye-popping Deflategate revelations.

Citing information gathered for his forthcoming book, “Playmakers: How the NFL Really Works (And Doesn’t),” Florio reported that:

1. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent was the source of the erroneous report by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that escalated the deflated-footballs controversy.

2. The league later declined to release air pressure data gathered during the 2015 season that showed the same psi trend as the New England Patriots’ footballs in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.

Per Florio’s sources, Vincent told Mortensen that 11 of the Patriots’ 12 balls in that AFC title game were found to be underinflated by more than two pounds per square inch — a report that later was revealed to be untrue.

“It makes sense,” Florio wrote. “It needed to be someone sufficiently high on the organizational chart to make it credible, and to prompt Mortensen to use it, despite the fact that (unbeknownst to Mortensen) it wasn’t true. It’s unclear whether Vincent deliberately lied to Mortensen. Things were muddled and hazy and confusing in the early days of the scandal.”

Point No. 2 is even more damning for the NFL. Florio reported the league, under the direction of general counsel Jeff Pash, “expunged” subsequently collected psi data that showed “a director correlation between temperature and air pressure” and that “the measurements made at halftime of the Colts-Patriots game were not out of line with what they should have been.”