Everyone Had Same Reaction To Kyrie Irving Answer On James Harden Future

Nets guard Kyrie Irving was asked about the trade speculation involving teammate James Harden on Sunday after Brooklyn’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, and his answer immediately jumped out as a bit ironic.
“I think James can speak better to that than I can,” Irving said, per NBA on ESPN. “How all those kind of media plants start going around with rumors and stuff like that, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we’ve had, he’s been really committed. And we just hold him to his word. But obviously when we go out to play games we can’t even really think about it.”
Irving’s sentiments on how he would hold a teammate to their word elicited plenty of responses with many referencing the fact he promised Celtics fans that he would re-sign with the organization after Boston traded for him before the 2017-18 season.
It’s been proven that Irving isn’t exactly the poster child for transparency, and those on social media expressed just that.
There were others who just couldn’t help but think the message from Irving — who also isn’t a poster child for being a great teammate — was flat out comical.
Harden has been involved with trade rumors, specifically with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading up to the NBA trade deadline Thursday. His future is in question given that Harden is in the final year of his contract. The Nets could opt to move Harden to ensure that he doesn’t leave this offseason with the organization receiving nothing in return.
Nets coach Steve Nash said Sunday, however, the franchise would not be trading Harden.
The Nets, who now have lost eight straight games, will return to action Tuesday as they host the Celtics. Brooklyn will do so without Irving, who has played just 12 times this season, given that the unvaccinated guard is not allowed to play home games.