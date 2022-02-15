NFL Analyst Projects Patriots’ Picks In Three-Round 2022 Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Two of the Patriots’ top priorities this offseason should be improving Mac Jones’ arsenal of pass-catchers and adding youth and speed on defense.

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter currently has New England addressing those needs over the course of the first three rounds this spring.

Reuter on Monday published a three-round 2022 mock draft to NFL.com, and the Patriots are involved in one of the five Round 1 trades. New England shifted down seven spots via a deal with the Green Bay Packers and selected George Pickens, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver out of Georgia.

“Pickens has an elite skill set as an outside playmaker and proved his work ethic coming back from a torn ACL in the spring to be a factor in the late stages of the Bulldogs’ title run,” Reuter wrote. “He’s worth the investment at this point of the first round.”

With the Patriots’ second pick at No. 54 overall, Reuter slots UTSA cornerback Tarik Woolen. Woolen stands at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, a framework similar to 2019 second-rounder Joejuan Williams, who’s closing in on the “draft bust” label. It should be noted that Woolen is only a few years removed from transitioning from WR to CB, which makes this selection all the more head-scratching.

Finally, Reuter has the Patriots landing Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma at No. 85 overall following a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Draft Network believes Muma has a chance to be a legitimate starting outside linebacker.

“He’s a good athlete with regard to agility and lateral mobility,” Drae Harris wrote. “In the run game, he’s excellent due to his outstanding instincts in the box. He is heavy at the point of attack and overall has outstanding tackling efficiency in the open field.”