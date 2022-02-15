Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Carry Momentum Into Three-Game Week The B's look to make it two straight wins by Lauren Campbell 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Bruins return to action Tuesday night for an Original Six matchup against the New York Rangers.

Boston is coming off a victory over the Ottawa Senators despite being without Patrice Bergeron (head laceration), Brad Marchand (suspended) and Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury). Marchand will appeal his suspension Wednesday in New York, and Bergeron and Grzelcyk could return to action this week. But for now, the B’s are preparing without them.

The tough test continues for the Bruins, but they have a chance ahead of them to continue their momentum from the weekend.

Let’s take a look at their upcoming schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 17 at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 19 at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Bruins got a much-needed win against a struggling Senators team, but they certainly need any and all points they can get while without Bergeron, Marchand and Grzelcyk. The Rangers have won their last two games, scoring eight goals during that stretch. They sit third in the Metropolitan Division just three points behind the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. New York certainly has momentum on its side going 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Islanders have lost three of their last four games, but do have a chance to get back in the win column against the lowly Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. They’re well out of the playoff picture, and head coach Barry Trotz has elected to keep Kyle Palmieri out of New York’s lineup the last three games after he missed a game for paternity leave.

The Bruins and Senators met last week and were shut out on home ice thanks to a 30-save performance from Jeremy Swayman. The Sens since have broken their scoreless drought with four goals against the Washington Capitals. Ottawa has matchups with the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres before welcoming the B’s back to Canadian Tire Centre.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

Chris Kreider (Rangers) — Kreider has points in two out of the Rangers’ last three games and leads the team with 33 goals, 15 more than teammate Mika Zibanejad.

Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) — Zibanejad is riding a four-game point streak and is in the top-three for points, goals and assists for New York.

Cal Clutterbuck (Islanders) — Clutterbuck amassed two goals against the Bruins in their last meeting in the Islanders’ 3-1 win Dec. 16.

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) — Tkachuk had a goal and an assist in Ottawa’s win over Washington as he continues to be a bright spot on the Senators.

Connor Brown (Senators) — Brown also had a two-point night against the Capitals to help snap the Senators’ scoreless streak.

Odds

The Bruins are the +130 underdogs going into Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, according to DraftKings Sportbooks. David Pastrnak, who had a two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins last week, is +160 to score.



