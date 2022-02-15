Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

Will a lineup boost help the Boston Bruins start quickly and ultimately defeat the New York Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden?

Boston welcomes the return of Matt Grzelcyk, as the defenseman made it through morning skate and is set to play in Bruins-Rangers. Grzelcyk has recovered from the upper-body injury that sidelined him for the last two games and will slot into Boston’s second defensive pairing alongside Brandon Carlo.

Mike Reilly and Charlie McAvoy will man the top pairing, and Derek Forbert and Connor Clifton will comprise the third duo. Jack Ahcan will be a healthy scratch to make room for Grzelcyk’s return.

Cassidy will stick with the forward-line tweak that served the Bruins well Saturday in their win over the Ottawa Senators, as Trent Frederic remains the second-line left wing, and Jake DeBrusk stays on the third.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to continue as Boston’s starting goaltender, following his impressive shutout of Ottawa. Linus Ullmark would be his backup again.

The Rangers have been off for the last 14 days. If they show any rust, the Bruins can capitalize and avenge the 5-2 loss they suffered on Thanksgiving in the teams’ last meeting.

NESN will air Bruins versus Rangers in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.