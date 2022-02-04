Patrice Bergeron Selects Great Song For NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Great choice for Bergeron

by

Patrice Bergeron will participate in the NHL All-Star Game skills competition Friday night, and he chose a great song to accompany him.

The Boston Bruins forward is one of the participants in the Accuracy Shooting competition in Las Vegas. Bergeron will be surrounded by other All-Stars from across the league, so there certainly will be plenty of chatter, but there also will be different types of music playing overhead.

Each All-Star selected a song to play during their respective competitions Friday. It ranged from Eminem to Zac Brown Band, but Bergeron had something else in mind.

The Bruins captain decided on “Your Love” by The Outfield.

That certainly should get people amped up.

The festivities begin Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

