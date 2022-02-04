NHL All-Star Skills Competition Live Stream: Watch Hockey Events Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition will put hockey fans in seventh heaven.

NHL All-Stars will showcase their skills Friday in Las Vegas. This year’s competition will feature seven events, including two ones that will have a distinctly Vegas feel: The NHL Fountain Face-off and the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will be one of nine contestants in the Accuracy Shooting competition.

Here’s when and where to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition:

When: Friday, Feb. 4, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo.TV — Free Trial | Watch ESPN