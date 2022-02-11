College Hockey Notebook: Harvard Wins 43rd Women’s Beanpot

NESN Logo Sign In

Harvard is your 2022 Women’s Beanpot champions.

The No. 6 Crimson took down Boston College to claim the school’s first title since 2015. Although the women’s tournament is over, the 69th annual men’s tournament kicked off Monday and the championship is scheduled for Feb. 14 between Northeastern and Boston University.

Minnesota State and Quinnipiac continue to rule the national polls sitting at Nos. 1 and 2 respectively. Denver falls in at No. 3 this week, followed by Michigan at No. 4 and Western Michigan in the fifth spot.

Team USA began their big for gold with an 8-0 trouncing of China on Thursday. They hit the ice again Saturday against Canada and conclude the opening round against Germany on Sunday.

Take a look back at this week in college hockey:

Who’s Playing Well?

After a year away, the Women’s Beanpot returned and Harvard’s top line stole the show. Anne Bloomer, Kristin Della Rovere and Becca Gilmore all played a massive role in the Crimson’s win.

Gilmore was named the tournament’s most valuable player after scoring one goal — the championship-winner against BC — and tallied four assists. Della Rovere netted three goals and Bloomer had two goals and an assist.