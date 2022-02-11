College Hockey Notebook: Harvard Wins 43rd Women’s Beanpot

Harvard is your 2022 Women’s Beanpot champions.
The No. 6 Crimson took down Boston College to claim the school’s first title since 2015. Although the women’s tournament is over, the 69th annual men’s tournament kicked off Monday and the championship is scheduled for Feb. 14 between Northeastern and Boston University.
Minnesota State and Quinnipiac continue to rule the national polls sitting at Nos. 1 and 2 respectively. Denver falls in at No. 3 this week, followed by Michigan at No. 4 and Western Michigan in the fifth spot.
Team USA began their big for gold with an 8-0 trouncing of China on Thursday. They hit the ice again Saturday against Canada and conclude the opening round against Germany on Sunday.
Take a look back at this week in college hockey:
Who’s Playing Well?
After a year away, the Women’s Beanpot returned and Harvard’s top line stole the show. Anne Bloomer, Kristin Della Rovere and Becca Gilmore all played a massive role in the Crimson’s win.
Gilmore was named the tournament’s most valuable player after scoring one goal — the championship-winner against BC — and tallied four assists. Della Rovere netted three goals and Bloomer had two goals and an assist.
Local Spotlight
There were plenty of familiar faces on the ice in Beijing for Team USA’s blowout win over China. Harvard sophomore forward Sean Farrell was the star of the day for the Americans. Farrell had five points in the win, including a hat trick.
Boston University sophomore goaltender Drew Commesso got start between the pipes and responded with a 29-save shutout.
National News:
Minnesota State maintained its grip on the nation’s No. 1 spot. The Mavericks extended their win streak to seven with a weekend sweep of Bowling Green.
Denver moved up in the polls to No. 3 after an impressive sweep over then No. 7 St. Cloud State. The Pioneers erupted for 10 goals on the weekend.
NESN Game of the Week
Maine and UMass hit the ice during this week’s NESN Game of the Week in men’s hockey action Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Mullins Center. All coverage can be found right here on NESN.