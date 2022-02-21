Patriots Free Agents: Has Ja’Whaun Bentley Earned Significant Payday?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

Ja’Whaun Bentley is young, is coming off his best season and plays a position at which the Patriots have struggled to develop talent. He seemingly fits the bill as someone whom New England should make every attempt toward re-signing this offseason.

And yet, his situation is a complicated one.

Bentley was taken by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. A strong training camp led to high expectations for the then-rookie linebacker, but a torn biceps caused him to miss the majority of his freshman campaign. Bentley returned in 2019 but started in just two games, and was marginally better in 2020 when he started in 13 contests and finished as Pro Football Focus’ 49th-ranked linebacker.

The Purdue product enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021, leading the Patriots in both tackles (109) and forced fumbles (three). Bentley played in 69% of New England’s defensive snaps, a slight step down from his 73% mark in 2020 but still good enough for third among all Patriots linebackers. The 25-year-old finished the season as the 23rd-ranked linebacker at PFF.

However, there are mixed opinions on how good Bentley truly was this season. For all the great plays he made — with his goal-line forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys topping the list — there also were plenty of moments that saw Bentley making poor reads and/or getting exposed for his average speed. He posted huge tackling numbers, but you could argue many of those stats were hollow.

None of that is to say that Bentley isn’t a good player — he is. But how much is he worth on the open market?