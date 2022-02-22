PFF Predicts Patriots Will Sign This Defensive Back In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Pro Football Focus believes the Patriots will retain J.C. Jackson this offseason by giving the 2021 Pro Bowler a lucrative four-year contract.

The network doesn’t think Jackson will be the only cornerback New England springs significant money for this offseason, though.

PFF on Monday published a column in which it predicted what will happen with 50 of the best impending free agents. The sixth-highest ranked CB on the list, Charvarius Ward, is projected to land with the Patriots on a three-year, $34.5 million deal with $19.5 million guaranteed.

“Ward has been the Chiefs’ primary boundary corner for the last three years, and he’s played at an average leverage, taking a small step forward this year,” Arjun Menon wrote. “His 71.2 PFF grade ranked 21st out of 116 cornerbacks, and he finished with a 69.4 coverage grade as well.

“On top of re-signing J.C. Jackson, the Patriots need additional corners to run Belichick’s man coverage system. Ward has done his best work playing man coverage rather than zone, making this a good fit for both parties.”

Ward isn’t the only impending free agent who PFF predicts will sign with New England this spring. The outlet also sees the Patriots improving Mac Jones’ arsenal of pass-catchers by adding wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.