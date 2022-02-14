This Odell Beckham Stat Continues To Make Browns Look Terrible

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cleveland Browns have got to be kicking themselves right now.

Cleveland traded for Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the 2019 season and clearly used him incorrectly. Since being cut by the Browns and signing with the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham has thrived and with each passing week made the Browns look worse and worse.

In two and a half seasons with Cleveland, Beckham only had seven receiving touchdowns. It only took Beckham 12 games with the Rams — including the postseason — to match his Browns total and he did it in style, nabbing the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odell Beckham, Jr. now has as many receiving touchdowns with the Rams (7) as he did during his entire tenure with the Browns. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2022

You can check out a clip of the sweet touchdown catch below:

Social media also had a field day at the Browns’ expense after the big play.