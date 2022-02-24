Tom Brady Confirms Role In New Movie With Animated Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Football fans still have no idea if they’ll ever see Tom Brady on an NFL football field ever again.

But one thing we now know for sure is we’ll be seeing the future Hall of Fame quarterback on the silver screen in the not-so-distant future.

The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday reported Brady is set to produce and appear in “80 for Brady,” a road trip comedy starring film legends Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno. Brady confirmed his involvement with the movie via a post to his Instagram story Wednesday night.

“The collab you never expected. LFG,” Brady captioned the post while also tagging the film’s stars.

The movie centers around lifelong Patriots fans and New England’s Super Bowl LI victory, so you can bank on the Foxboro Faithful being well-represented in theaters whenever the film is released.